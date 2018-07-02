3-Year-Old Idaho Birthday Girl Dies After Stabbing Attack

Kinner had been staying with a woman at the Wylie Street Station Apartment Complex, who opened her home to him as a gesture of goodwill, Bones said.

The woman asked Kinner to leave due to his behavior and he left without incident, Bones said. However, on Saturday, Kinner returned “to extract vengeance,” Bones said. Bones did not specify what behavior led the woman, who was not injured in the stabbing, to ask Kinner to leave.

Saturday evening’s attack left the 3-year-old, who was having a birthday party, two 4-year-olds, a 6-year-old, an 8-year-old, a 12-year-old, and three adults injured.