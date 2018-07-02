Hero pup saves owner from rattlesnake

A woman in Arizona says her dog is her hero after the pup jumped in front of her to take the brunt of a rattlesnake bite.

Paula Godwin said she and her two dogs, Todd and Copper, were hiking in Phoenix last week when a dangerous visitor appeared. As she and the dogs were walking, they stumbled upon a rattlesnake. Paula said she almost stepped on the serpent when Todd quickly jumped between her and the snake.

“It bit Todd quickly then started rattling,” Paula told KTAR.

Paula told the radio station she picked Todd up and started running down the hill with Cooper to a nearby animal hospital. Doctors were able to treat the hero pup with antivenom.

In a Facebook post, Paula showed pictures of her sweet boy after the attack. Despite initially having a swollen face, Todd is expected to have a full recovery.