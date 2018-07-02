Indio Man Arrested for Allegedly Having More Than 1,200 Fireworks

An Indio man who was arrested for allegedly having more than 1,200 fireworks in his possession at a Cathedral City gas station, as well as at his home, was released from custody Monday with a citation, according to county jail records.

Osbaldo Hernandez-Delgado, 35, was allegedly found with illegal fireworks in his car at 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police said a special Cathedral City police detail targeting the use of illegal fireworks in the city searched Hernandez-Delgado’s car at a gas station in the 27900 block of Date Palm Drive and found “a large quantity of illegal fireworks inside the vehicle.”

More fireworks were found at his Indio home, with investigators seizing more than 1,200 pieces of illegal fireworks total, “which included mortars, roman candles, missiles, bottle rockets and firecrackers, weighing more than 400 pounds,” according to police.

While “safe and sane” fireworks, which include sparklers, snaps, smoke balls, fountains, snakes and wheels, are allowed in Cathedral City, non- “safe and sane” fireworks are prohibited and violators could be subject to arrest and/or a $1,000 fine.