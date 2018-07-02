What’s Next? Locals react to the results of Mexico’s elections

With the slogan “Together we’ll make history” Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has in fact made history. In a landslide victory, Lopez Obrador was elected with 53% of the vote. It was Lopez Obrador’s third time running for president.

He is the first Mexican president to win without the support of a traditional party such as the Institutional Revolutionary Party, better known as PRI or the National Action Party, PAN. The PRI party was the one that backed current president Enrique Peña Nieto, and it is the longest ruling party. The PRI was in power from 1929 to 2000 and from 2012 to 2018.

Lopez Obrador has vowed to fight poverty, violence, and corruption, which are some of the biggest issues in Mexico. Even on this side of the border, here in the coachella valley, Mexicans are seeking change.

Ruben Aguirre, a resident in the Coachella Valley said “I just hope he’s not like the other politicians. I just want to ask this man to keep his promises and make them a reality. We don’t want any more corruption and poverty. Let’s see if he brings change.”

Agueda Cortez remains hopeful. “If he fears God, he will do things right,” she said. “We are waiting to see some positive change in Mexico.”

During his victory speech, Lopez Obrador said it was important to have a working relationship with the U.S. “A relationship that is rooted in the defense of the immigrants that live and work in that country,” he said.

President Trump congratulated Lopez Obrador for the result in a tweet last night. Earlier today, he said the two leaders had a “good conversation” over the phone.

“We talked about border security, we talked about trade trade, we talked about NAFTA, we talked about a separate deal with just Mexico and the U.S.,” President Trump said.

A local activist and member of Comité Latino in the Coachella Valley, Mario Lazcano, said Mexicans are tired of living in conditions that are unsafe. Many times, that is exactly why people decide to leave the country.

“I hope that Lopez Obrador defends the rights of Mexicans both here and there with dignity and sovereignty,” he said.

Salomon Rosas, the deputy consul at the Mexican Consulate in San Bernardino said the most important thing in these elections was that there were no uprisings. “The country is in peace, and it is stable,” Rosas said. “We are in a process of transition now.”

Lopez Obrador is scheduled to take office on December 1st.