Three Injured in Crash Involving Palm Springs Police Vehicle

Three people sustained minor injuries Monday in a crash involving a Palm Springs Police Department vehicle.

The 6:52 a.m. collision happened at the intersection of Racquet Club and Indian Canyon drives, when the driver of a Chevrolet Cobalt ran a red light on Indian Canyon and struck a Honda Civic and an unmarked Palm Springs Police Ford Explorer within the intersection, according to police.

All three drivers were hospitalized with minor injuries and were expected to be released by day’s end.

Alcohol and drugs did not appear to be contributing factors in the crash, according to police, who did not disclose whether the Chevrolet driver was to be arrested.

The roadway was shut down for about an hour following the crash.