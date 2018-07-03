Florida deputy shoots alligator to save 15-year-old girl stuck in tree

A Florida deputy shot and killed a nearly 11-foot hissing alligator after it chased a teen girl up a tree.

Jordan Broderick, 15, was floating on a raft in a creek near Alexander Springs Park in the Ocala National Forest where her family had been camping when the alligator approached on Friday.

Jordan was unable to reach the shoreline as the alligator chased her. She scrambled up a tree where she clung, screaming as her parents called 911.

“I’m at Freak Creek, my daughter is stuck in a freaking tree and there’s gators surrounding her! We can’t get her out! Please, she’s 15,” Jordan’s mother pleaded to a dispatcher in audio obtained by NBC News.

Through sobs, the mother, whose name is redacted, tells the dispatcher during the more than seven-minute call that there are gators on land and in the water surrounding Jordan.

Toward the end of the call, the dispatcher tells the mother that it could take as long as 20 minutes for a marine unit to get to the area. The mother replies, “Oh my god! My daughter is going to be f—— dead!”

About 30 minutes after Jordan climbed up the tree, Lake County Sheriff’s Deputy Mitch Blackmon arrived and he heard the teen screaming, according to a police report. The marine unit hadn’t arrived yet, and as Blackmon approached the scene he could hear the alligator hissing, unfazed by his presence.