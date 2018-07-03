‘Impeach 45’ T-Shirts Cause a Stir; Social Media Users Call for Walmart Boycott

Twitter users are calling for a boycott of Walmart after T-shirts with “Impeach 45” were being sold on its website.

Tweets with #BoycottWalmart began circulating as news spread about the “Impeach 45” t-shirts available in sizes ranging from adult to baby tees.

The merchandise is sold by Old Glory and is available via Walmart’s third-party marketplace, according to CNBC.com. Walmart.com also sells “Make America Great Again” merchandise.

“These items were sold by third party sellers on our open marketplace, and were not offered directly by Walmart. We’re removing these types of items pending review of our marketplace policies,” a Walmart spokesperson said.

Talk show host Joe Pagliarulo asked on Twitter, “hey @Walmart care to explain why you would sell these shirts? Are you out of your mind taking the chance of alienating at least half the population? #Walmart #Impeach45”

Calls for merchandise to be removed from Walmart.com has been effective in the past. In 2016, it stopped selling apparel that read “Bulletproof – Black Lives Matter,” when a police organization said the company was “profiting from racial division.” Walmart also came under fire for selling a shirt last year that read “Rope. Tree. Journalist. SOME ASSEMBLY REQUIRED.”

I am joining the #BoycottWalmart over selling impeach trump merchandise. — Author D.C. Walters (@DCWalters6) July 3, 2018

I’m starting to think that MAGA is not cut out for capitalism. #BoycottWalmart — Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) July 3, 2018

I’m posting this again this morning for all those who didn’t see it last night. Walmart is selling impeach Trump shirts. #BoycottWalmart pic.twitter.com/dTdGrgbm93 — T-Roy(Swamp People) (@broussard_troy) July 3, 2018

hey @Walmart care to explain why you would sell these shirts? Are you out of your mind taking the chance of alienating at least half the population? #Walmart#Impeach45 pic.twitter.com/DJYmMuqWv2 — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) July 3, 2018

I won’t step foot in a @Walmart ever again. The “Impeach 45” bs you’re selling is disgraceful. — William Brewer (@william_brewer) July 3, 2018

Can someone ask the #BoycottWalmart MAGA crowd how boycotting Starbucks, Keurig, Amazon, Kellogg and most comparably Target worked out? — Victoria "Veruca" Salt (@trumpanzeetamer) July 3, 2018