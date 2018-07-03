Lost Dog Hops in Police Officer’s Patrol Car

The search is on.

Walnut Creek police and animal services are looking for the possible owner or owners of a lost dog that hopped in an officer’s parked patrol vehicle Sunday evening.

The pup was found near Broadway and Newell Avenue, according to police. She has painted nails, is said to be well trained and is in good health.

If the dog has an owner, they have up to 10 business days — starting Tuesday — to claim her. If no one comes forward, the pup will be up for adoption.

“She is a seemingly sweet and loving dog who would love to be reunited with her family, or be apart of yours if time passes and she is unclaimed,” police wrote on Facebook.

If anyone has any information regarding the dog’s possible owner or owners, they are asked to call Contra Costa Animal Services at 925-608-8400.