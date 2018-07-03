Man Struck by Car in Indio, Dies at Hospital

Authorities Tuesday released the name of a 65-year-old pedestrian who was struck by a car in Indio over the weekend and died of his injuries at a hospital about an hour later.

Indio resident Jose Francisco Pinela was struck at 3:42 a.m. Sunday while crossing Avenue 44, west of Apache Street, according to the county coroner’s office.

The driver, who remained on scene and was cooperative with police, reported not seeing Pinela in the roadway, according to Indio Lt. Chris Hamilton.

Pinela was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, where he was pronounced dead at 4:37 a.m. Sunday.