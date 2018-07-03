Mom Warns of Playgrounds in Hot Weather After Daughter Suffers Burns

Warning : Images below are graphic and may be disturbing to some viewers.

A Missouri mom has a warning for parents about the hidden dangers of playgrounds in the heat.

With temperatures soaring in the Midwest, Dawna Wright thought back to Memorial Day, when she took her four-year-old daughter Asia to a splash park near their home.

“She saw a bunch of children playing on the play equipment and she kept wanting to go over there,” Wright said in an interview with NBC affiliate KSHB last week.

“We went to go back to the water and she ran from me and went on the slide and that’s when she instantly was burned.”

Wright posted photos on Facebook of the back of her daughter’s legs, showing second-degree burns from the dangerously hot slide.

“You could tell that the skin was just gone. It just completely took her skin away,” Wright said.

When checked, the temperature of the plastic slide in direct sunlight was more than 150 degrees.

With signs on the playground for proper attire and a warning of hot equipment, Wright said she has faced criticism for not monitoring her daughter more – but maintained that the incident could happen to many families.

“I just assumed that it was safe because all these children were playing and they were playing just fine,” she said.

“I never would have that thought about that until now, so now I will definitely be more aware,” echoed Rebekah Singh, another mother at the same park last week.

With plenty of hot weather to come this summer, Wright said she hopes other families learn from her story.

“I just hope and pray that no other baby gets burned like that because it’s not fun at all,” she said.