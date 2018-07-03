Police officers’ patriotic duet for Fourth of July goes viral

Two officers from the Boston Police Department filmed a video of themselves singing ‘God Bless America’ while riding in their cruiser, and that video has gone viral.

Officers Kim Tavares and Stephen McNulty have been on the job together for nearly 12 years. Although they both have musical talent, they have never performed together – until now. Tavares sings at public events, and McNulty was part of an a cappella group that once opened for Justin Timberlake.

When their boss asked them to sing together for America’s Independence Day, the officers discovered that they could create vocal magic together.

They say they are humbled by all of the positive responses to the video, and attribute the success of it to the power of music.