Tips for the Holiday Traffic

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. – California Highway Patrol, CHP, made over 1,200 arrests for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol last year on the Fourth of July.

To stay safe this year, CHP’s Donovan Ayres has some recommendations.

“The best way to not get pulled over is to obey the law,” he said.

People are traveling to vacation spots or driving to the perfect place for fireworks but speed limits are still in effect. In fact, on a ride along, Ayres made a speeding stop.

Ayres also said riding in the fast lane doesn’t necessarily make you more or less prone to an accident.

“No difference, the highway has its own inherent risks so that’s why we emphasize driving the speed limit, wearing your seat belt or falling to distracted driving.”

Finally, don’t drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs. When someone looks like they might be under the influence, Ayres said keep some distance between your cars and report it to 911 right away.

“We don’t want you following them, placing yourself in danger, speeding up to try and catch up with them,” he said. “We’ll dispatch an officer to investigate that.”

CHP will have maximum enforcement starting Tuesday at 6 p.m. until Wednesday at midnight.