50 Acres Burn in Anza Wildfire

Firefighters are battling a vegetation fire that charred at least 50 acres Wednesday afternoon in the rural community of Anza, fire officials said.

At least 120 firefighters, five air tankers and four helicopters battled the blaze, which was reported at 2:20 p.m. at Benton Way and Crams Corner Drive about a mile north of State Route 371, said Jody Hagemann of Riverside County Fire Department. Anza is about halfway between Temecula and Palm Desert.

The first firefighters to arrive encountered a well-established column of smoke. While firefighters on the ground worked the blaze, air units coordinated to surround it.

The U.S. Forest Service, Riverside County Fire Emergency Management Department and Cal Fire San Diego are assisting in the fight.

Firefighters faced 89-degree heat, with winds of 6 mile per hour and gusts of 17 mph.