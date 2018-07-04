Where to Watch: 4th of July Fireworks Displays in Palm Springs

Fireworks spectaculars will light up the skies across the Coachella Valley tonight in celebration of Independence Day.

Palm Springs will host the “All American Fourth of July” fireworks show at Palm Springs Stadium, 1901 E. Baristo Road. Admission to the show is free, with guests welcome to lay down blankets and lawn chairs on the ball field starting at 8 p.m. The fireworks

spectacular begins at 9:15 p.m.



Prior to the festivities, guests can also enjoy a game between the Palm Springs Power and the Palm Springs Collegiate All Stars starting at 6 p.m. While city officials invited the public to come from far and wide to enjoy the free show, residents were reminded that all fireworks, including “safe and sane” fireworks are illegal within the city.

“Each year during the Fourth of July holiday, firefighters respond to fires and injuries that simply don’t need to occur,” Palm Springs Fire Chief Kevin Nalder said. “Fireworks in untrained hands are a terrible accident waiting to happen.”

“Safe and sane” fireworks include sparklers, snaps, smoke balls, fountains, snakes and wheels, and are allowed in Indio, Cathedral City, Coachella, and Desert Hot Springs. However, even in those cities, violators using non-“safe and sane” fireworks could be subject to arrest and/or a $1,000 fine.

Elsewhere in the Coachella Valley, Palm Desert Civic Center Park will host a free Independence Day celebration, with the fireworks set for 9 p.m. for a 20-minute display synchronized to patriotic music from the Mix 100.5 FM and 93.7 KCLB. A concert will also be held featuring the Swing Cats Big Band, performing various swing and big band favorites.

Agua Caliente Casino Resort and Spa in Rancho Mirage will also host its annual Fireworks Spectacular. At 9 p.m., the display will start, accompanied by music from the Eagle 106.9 and will air LIVE on KPSE (Ch. 20) and re-air at 11pm on KMIR (NBC).

Admission and parking for the show is free.