Valley ‘Angel Mom’ Advocates for Immigration Reform

We were recently joined by Agnes Gibboney.

Gibboney’s son, Ronald da Silva, was murdered by an illegal immigrant on April 27, 2002, while he was standing in his own driveway.

The murderer was found to be a previously deported illegal person in the United States. He was sentenced to 21 years in prison and is set to be released in 2020.

Ronald da Silva’s mother is now an advocate for immigration reform.

