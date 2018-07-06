Brusher Breaks Out in South Palm Springs

A brush fire broke out in Palm Springs Friday amid triple-digit temperatures.

The fire was reported around 12:30 p.m. on the southern edge of the city, near South Palm Canyon and Acanto drives, and sparked several spot fires.

The fire is affecting tribal land area called Andreas Ranch, an area which is an allotted trust land that is not owned by the Agua Caliente Tribal Government.

A farmhouse on the property was fully engulfed in flames, according to Kate Anderson, spokesperson for the Agua Caliente Tribe.

Multiple Fire Departments including Riverside County Cal Fire, Palm Springs City, Cathedral City Fire Department, Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians and Bureau of Land Management battled the flames while contending with 117-degree heat.

An acreage estimate was not immediately available.

One firefighter from the Bureau of Land Management was said to have suffered from heat exhaustion, but no other injuries were reported.

Authorities shut down the intersection to local traffic, and access to everything south of Acanto is closed.

The public is asked to avoid the area.