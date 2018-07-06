Fire Breaks Out at Desert Hot Springs Home

One person was hurt Friday when a Desert Hot Springs modular home caught fire.

The fire was reported at 1:16 p.m. at the double-wide modular home in the 11000 block of Western Avenue, according to Tawny Cabral of the Riverside County Fire Department.

Nearly three dozen personnel from the county and Morongo fire departments had the blaze, which also blackened about a quarter-acre of surrounding vegetation, under control at 2:09 p.m., Cabral said.

One resident was taken to a hospital with “a minor injury,” while a second person was evaluated by paramedics, but declined further medical treatment, according to Cabral.