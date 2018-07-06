Frida Kahlo 8-Bit Mural Unveiled in Cathedral City

Dozens of Cathedral City residents celebrated Frida Kahlo’s 111th birthday with an 8-bit mural unveiling in the Cathedral City Cove.

The hand-painted 6 by 14-foot porcelain mural was created by local artist Marnie Navarro and reads “you don’t need feet when you have wings to fly.”

The mural is located on Chuparosa Lane Murals Path in the 68-800 block of F Street just south of Highway 111.

The celebration included folklore entertainment, frozen treats and a Frida look-alike-contest for kids.

Frida Kahlo was a Mexican artist who is mostly remembered for her colorful and vibrant self painted portraits and works inspired by the nature and artifacts of Mexico.

She is considered one of Mexico’s greatest artist and feminist icons.