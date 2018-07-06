Honey Oil Lab Discovered After Palm Springs House Fire

A criminal investigation is underway after what was said to be a backyard barbeque fire turned out to be a honey oil lab explosion.

Palm Springs Fire Department responded to the 2100 Block of Debrah Street just around 11:20 am for a house fire.

Officials say a neighbor made the call after heading a loud noise next door.

When firefighters arrived there was light smoke coming from the back patio area and a man waving the firefighters away saying it was a barbecue fire.

While in investigation mode, crews discovered the back patio actively burning and contained the fire.

The suspects left the residence and fled the area.

Fire officials believe the fire started from a butane honey oil explosion.

The house sustained moderate damage to the kitchen area and back patio.

Palm Springs police discovered a small marijuana grow, multiple cans of butane and other processing equipment used to create concentrated cannabis oil.

