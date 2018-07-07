Flash Flood Warning For Coachella Valley Until 5:00PM, Saturday Night

A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect until 5:00 PM PDT for Riverside and north central San Diego counties.

At 2:47 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms have diminished for the time being, however additional storms are expected over the next few hours. The threat for flash flooding will continue for the area through 500 PM.

Some locations that will experience likely flooding include…Aguanga, Hwy 79 between Warner Springs and Oak Grove, Palomar Mountain State Park, Palomar Mountain, s7 – east grade Rd, Hwy 79 between Oak Grove and Aguanga, Pauma Indian Reservation, Oak Grove, La Jolla Indian Reservation and Pauma Valley.

Precautionary/preparedness actions…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property.