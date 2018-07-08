Daytona Everett

Daytona Everett is a reporter for KMIR news. She joined the news team in June 2018.

Daytona comes to Palm Springs, California from Columbia, Missouri where she worked as an anchor/reporter at KOMU-TV, the NBC affiliate in mid-Missouri. She is a proud graduate of the Missouri School of Journalism, where she earned a bachelor’s degree with an emphasis in Radio/T.V. Journalism. Daytona also worked as a sports reporter with an SEC Network affiliate during her time at school

An Arizona native, Daytona has a passion for telling stories and learning about people in the community. Growing up as the only girl with three brothers, Daytona was surrounded by a lot of sports! An athlete herself, Daytona started her career as a sports reporter before discovering her interest in hard news coverage, feature reporting, and investigative journalism.

You can find Daytona traveling, swimming, hiking, doing hot yoga, trying out new restaurants, or adventuring around.

If you have a story, news tip or a recommendation for things to do in the Coachella Valley, contact Daytona via Facebook, Twitter, or her Email, deverett@entravision.com.