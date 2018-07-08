Entravision Palm Springs Wins Two Regional Emmy Awards, Golden Mic For Best Newscast

It was a night to remember as the National Academy of Arts and Sciences recognized it’s outstanding performers for the 2017 broadcast year.

This year hundreds of journalists, production specialists, and design professionals waited patiently to hear their name called Saturday night at the Westin Mission Hills in Rancho Mirage.

During the course of the night KMIR (NBC) and KVER (Univision) were both honored by their peers resulting in two Emmy Awards for the Entravision Palm Springs family of networks.

KMIR (NBC) won in the category of Lifestyle– Program/Special for “Desert Living on the Road.” A series of traveling magazine specials featuring host Bryan Gallo as he toured the “Best Places,” in the Coachella Valley.

KVER (Univision) won in the category of News- Human Interest – Single Story or Series for “Camino Hacia El Infierno.” A special report produced by Jonathan Oaxaca.

“At Entravision we’re committed to delivering the Coachella Valley the best in television news and information everyday.” said station General Manager Gene Steinberg. “These awards are just the icing on the cake to the quality product we deliver.”

Earlier in the year KMIR News received a prestigious honor from the Radio and Television Association of Southern California, a Golden Mic for the “Best Newscast in Southern California.”

Entravision is honored to have been recognized by NATAS Pacific Southwest and RTNA Southern California. We congratulate all of the other nominees and winners on the night.