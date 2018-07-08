Gino LaMont

Gino LaMont co-anchors KMIR News weekdays at 5, 6, and 6:30PM.

Gino was born and raised in Orange County, California and hasn’t ventured too far from home.

He began his career i the news business in 1995 starting as a photographer and floor director at KMIR. He got his “big break” in 1997 when a weekend weather spot opened up at the station.

Gino then went on to co-host the popular morning show, KMIR Today, for the next 6 years.

As of 2018 Gino was promoted to KMIR’s News Director. In this roll Gino oversees the day to day content of all KMIR News broadcasts.

Gino is married with a young daughter and son. Gino hopes to make the valley his home for a very long time.