Mike Everett

Mike Everett joined KMIR as the networks Chief Meteorologist in 2017.

Mike started his television career in Central Florida and has a B.A. from the University of Central Florida in Radio and Television Broadcasting.

He also holds a Bachelor of Science in Meteorology from Mississippi State University and is a member of the National Weather Association.

Mike spent the last 3 years in Colorado as a Weather Anchor, Multimedia Journalist and Producer. He’s covered everything from tornadoes to severe hail to hurricane force winds and deep snow.

An avid outdoorsman, Mike can be regularly found skiing, hiking, riding his mountain bike, playing hockey and surfing.

He hope to add golf to his regimen here in the Coachella Valley and would just like to say “Fore!” in advance.