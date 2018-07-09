All PSUSD Students to Receive Free Meals for 2018-19 School Year

The Palm Springs Unified School District announces an amendment to its policy for serving meals to students under the National School Lunch/School Breakfast Programs for the 2018-2019 school year. All PSUSD enrolled students will be served lunch and breakfast at no charge at all district school sites for at least the next four years.

The Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) through the United States Department of Agriculture provides a non-pricing meal option for school districts in low-income areas, allowing the District to serve breakfast and lunch at no cost to all enrolled students without collecting household applications.

Districts that adopt CEP are reimbursed using a formula based on the percentage of students categorically eligible for free meals.

“The Board of Education is excited about expanding the school nutrition program to include ALL of our students,” said President James Williamson. “A child who is hungry cannot learn. The District is committed to doing anything we can to ensure a supportive learning environment.”

Though applications for free or reduced lunch are no longer necessary, the District still requires parents to fill out an annual “education benefit form” to ensure that all classrooms receive the maximum amount of funding possible. Forms can be completed online at https://benefitform.psusd. us.

For additional information contact Director of Nutrition Services Stephanie Bruce at (760) 322- 4117 ext. 9 or e-mail sbruce@psusd.us .