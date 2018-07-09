Jurors Convict Man Accused in Girlfriend Killing in Palm Springs

Jurors have convicted a man of killing his girlfriend at their Palm Springs apartment and staging the scene to make her death look like a suicide.

Thirty-five-year-old James Beushausen was stoic throughout the closing arguments.

Beushausen was charged with killing his girlfriend Jaylynn Amanda Keith, then fleeing to Texas where he was arrested.

Even when images of the body of his bloodied girlfriend in a bathtub where she was found, were shown on a screen just inches away from him he showed zero emotion.

Assistant District Attorney Michelle Paradise, who spoke for the prosecution didn’t mince words. She said this was not a suicide like the defendant claims but an execution. She says Jaylynn had given the defendant an ultimatum because of his drinking and was planning on leaving. Paradise said, they had an argument and “something went down that ended in her murder”.

“He manipulates the body. We know that. We know that from photos. He interferes with the gun evidence. If someone had shot themselves, we all know better. You don’t touch the evidence. You don’t touch anything. You don’t touch the body, you don’t touch the gun. No. He is trying to contaminate any potential evidence which might come back to him,” said Paradise.

The defense played the 911 call from the defendant where he’s heard crying. Greg Johnson, his attorney says that call alone proves his innocence. Johnson said not even Robert Dinero could have put on that performance because that’s something you can’t fake. In the dramatic call, Beushausen was heard asking the operator to stay on the phone with him because he’s afraid and that his girlfriend had killed herself. The defense portrayed Jaylynn as a troubled, suicidal woman who hid her pain with a smile adding the couple had a good relationship for five years.

Jaylynn’s sister, who did not want to give her name told KMIR News the way the defense portrayed her sister was false and she was not suicidal but a ray of sunshine.

The jurors were handed the case and are now deliberating.

If Beushausen is convicted he could spend 50 years to life in prison.