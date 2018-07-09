Sweltering Heat Claims the Life of Immigrant Left Behind by Callous Smugglers

U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector responded to an incident involving two men who had crossed into the country illegally on Friday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m., agents observed an individual walking north near Highway 98. When the agents encountered the man, he immediately informed agents that he and his cousin was in dire need of medical assistance.

The man informed Border Patrol agents that he and his cousin were being smuggled into the country illegally and abandoned by smugglers. Border Patrol agents conducted a search and located a distressed man about fifteen minutes later.

Agents quickly rendered first aid to the man and requested Emergency Medical Services. Local first responders, including firefighters and paramedics, arrived on scene soon after. Medical personnel treated the distressed and unconscious man for heat-related issues but were unable to revive the man.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“An incident such as this clearly demonstrates how little regard smugglers have for human life,” said Assistant Chief Patrol Agent David S. Kim, “Smugglers always put profit before human life and

unfortunately the people who trust them with their safety are often mislead.”