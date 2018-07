‘We’d never turn our back on pancakes,’ IHOP says name change was fake

IHOP has announced a sweet deal for the restaurant chain’s 60th birthday and also commented in a Facebook post about the “International House of Burgers” name change.

“We’d never turn out back on pancakes (except for that time we faked it to promote our new burgers,” the Facebook post reads.

The post features a video with the “b” in IHOB spinning back to a “p.”

IHOP is giving away 60 cent short stacks on July 17 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to celebrate the chain’s birthday.