Brush Fire Erupts Near Griffith Park Observatory

Firefighters were battling a blaze Tuesday that erupted near the Griffith Observatory.

The fire reported after 2 p.m. northwest of the Griffith Observatory. It was burning in about 2 acres.

Officials urged the public to stay away from the area so that fire trucks can get access to fight the flames, said Erik Scott, a Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman.

The fire broke out amid an intense heatwave in Southern California and today showers and thunderstorms were possible.

