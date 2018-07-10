Woman Missing After Searching for Dog in Desert Near Cathedral City

Police Tuesday sought the public’s help to find a woman who disappeared several days ago after walking into the desert near Cathedral City to search for her dog.

Velva Jacklin, 54, was last seen Saturday at a Chevron station at 22600 Palm Drive. Her boyfriend told police that Jacklin walked into the desert near the gas station to look for her brown terrier and never returned.

Jacklin, who is known to frequent the Palm Springs and Desert Hot Springs areas, suffers from a variety of unspecified medical conditions and is without needed medication, according to the Cathedral City Police Department.

Jacklin was described as white, 5-foot-3 and weighing 115 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, gray gym shorts and a tan baseball cap.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts was asked to contact the Cathedral City Police Department at (760) 770-0303.