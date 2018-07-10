Father Arrested in Case of Child Abuse Caught on Camera

Warning: The video below contains disturbing images.

Security camera video that showed a man dropping, throwing and slinging a child outside a Riverside home led to the arrest of the boy’s father, according to police.

In the video captured July 5, a man can be seen arguing with a woman identified as the mother of the child, who is about 2 years old, according to police.

Police were first alerted to the video by someone who posted it to a Facebook group page. Officers searched door-to-door in the neighborhood and located the man in the Montecito Estates subdivision of the Riverwalk neighborhood in Riverside.

The child suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at a hospital. He was released to his mother.

The boy’s father was arrested on suspicion of felony child endangerment. NBC4 is attempting to confirm that man’s identity.

Police said the mother and father are in a dating relationship and share custody of the child.