N.Y. Giants Player Says TSA Spilled Mother’s Ashes All Over Suitcase

New York Giants defensive tackle A.J. Francis sounded off furiously at TSA agents on social media accusing them of spilling his mother’s ashes all over his suitcase.

Francis, who was apparently traveling with his recently-deceased mother’s ashes, tweeted a photo of the inside of his suitcase on Monday.

“Hey you pieces of s—,” Francis’ tweet to the TSA reads in part, “next time you a–holes feel the need to go thru my mother’s ashes for no reason, make sure you close it back so her remains aren’t spilled on all my clothes.”

TSA tweeted back saying that officers are trained to handle carry-on and checked property with care and that “out of respect for the deceased, under no circumstances should the container be opened. Please accept our apologies and condolences.”

However, Francis did not accept the apology replying back: “Under all circumstances f— yourself.”

Francis subsequently explained that he wasn’t upset TSA checked the ashes as a security measure, but rather that agents didn’t close them back properly.

Francis lost his mother in June.