Cathedral City Public Arts Commission Hires Local Artist to Create a Downtown Mural Honoring Two Sports Heroes

One of the goals of the Cathedral City Public Arts Commission is to incorporate art into the City’s commercial zones.

Along East Palm Canyon Drive and across from the City’s Festival Lawn in downtown, a new mural will be created by local Artist Rick Rodriguez that honors two sports legends who grew up in Cathedral City; World Boxing Champion Tim Bradley and Mixed Martial Arts and Ultimate Fighting Championship Competitor Kevin Luke “Cub” Swanson.

The Local Legacy Mural program will portray these two sports heroes’ images on the east side wall of One Eleven Conditioning Club, 68571 E. Palm Canyon Drive (HWY 111), at the direction of the club’s business owner Jaime Jimenez.

“When I heard about the Local Legacy Mural program, my first thought was to pay tribute to Tim Bradley and Cub Swanson,” stated Jaime Jimenez. “These two Cathedral City super stars manifest the American Dream of accomplishing dreams no matter the excuses, hurdles, or setbacks. Their examples of physical exertion and goal oriented focus should forever serve our community!”

Although their paths to victory were different, Tim and Cub faced many challenges that would have stopped others in their tracks.

“Tim Bradley and Cub Swanson overcame significant barriers throughout their lives, but each rose to athletic excellence through hard work, determination, and strength,” stated Mayor Stan Henry. “Having their images placed at a prominent location in our downtown will spotlight their achievements and serve as inspiration for those who dream of reaching stardom.”

Both Tim Bradley and Cub Swanson grew up in Cathedral City and went to Cathedral City High School. Throughout their careers, Tim Bradley achieved five world boxing championships in two weight classifications and Cub Swanson earned multiple honors including “Fight of the Year” and “Knockout of the Night” for bouts in the Ultimate Fighting Championship arena.

“It’s exciting to bridge the world of sports with the world of art,” said Public Arts Commission Chair Alan Carvalho. “This action mural, recognizing these two international sports figures, enlivens an ordinary white wall in our downtown into an electrifying work of art for the world to admire.”

Artist Rick Rodriguez, who has created many wonderful murals throughout the Coachella Valley has been commissioned to begin painting the mural on Tuesday, July 10, 2018. It is expected to be completed on Tuesday, July 24, 2018.