Coachella Valley Snowbirds Win PSCL In Walk-Off Fashion

The Palm Springs Collegiate League (PSCL) wrapped up their inaugural season Tuesday.

After a month of six teams competing a minimum of 5 days a week, it came down to two teams in the championship game, Cathedral City A’s (12-7-1) and Coachella Valley Snowbirds (16-5).

After a slow start, the bats began to crack. By the top of the 7th it was a 4-4 ball game.

Bottom of the 9th, Coachella Valley Snowbirds capitalized with a walk-off single by Nathan Collins to win the ball game 5-4.

The PSCL provides college summer baseball experience in Palm Springs, CA . The primary focus of the PSCL is player development. The league consists of collegiate players from all across the country.

For more information on the PSCL: http://palmspringscollegiateleague.com/teams/default.asp?u=PALMSPRINGSCOLLEGIAT&s=baseball&p=remote&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww%2Epalmspringscollegiateleague%2Ecom%2Fteams%2Fdefault%2Easp%3Fu%3DPALMSPRINGSCOLLEGIAT%26s%3Dbaseball%26p%3Dschedule%26format%3DCalendar