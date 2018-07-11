Man Pleads Guilty to Attempted Murder in Palm Springs Drive By Shooting

A man who fired on three people in a car-to-car shooting in Palm Springs that triggered a short police pursuit pleaded guilty Wednesday to attempted murder, evading arrest and weapons counts and was immediately sentenced to more than a decade in state prison.

Nysoni Edwards Randolph, 20, of Cathedral City, was sentenced to 10 years and four months behind bars for shooting at the victims, none of whom were struck by the gunfire, around 2 p.m. on Aug. 10, 2016, near Via Escuela and Volturno Road.

Officers found Randolph in his car in Cathedral City later that day and attempted to pull him over, but he sped off. During the pursuit, a gun was tossed from the vehicle, according to police, who said Randolph eventually stopped the car and was arrested on Cathedral Canyon Drive. His juvenile passenger was released.

Randolph was initially charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count each of shooting at a vehicle or dwelling, carrying a concealed weapon in a car and evading arrest. He pleaded guilty to one count each of attempted murder, carrying a concealed weapon in a car and evading arrest, while the other counts were dismissed.