Man told police he wasn’t drinking while driving, just at stop signs: report

A Florida man came up with an interesting defense when confronted by officers in Indiana River County.

According to Treasure Coast Palm, Earle Stevens Jr., 69, is facing a DUI charge.

Indian River County sheriff’s officials were called to a McDonald’s drive-thru on June 27 after a woman said a vehicle behind her kept hitting her rear bumper.

Stevens admitted he did not have a valid Florida driver’s license and deputies noticed he had an open bottle of liquor in the passenger seat. Deputies say he smelled of alcohol and said he felt “pretty good.”

He told deputies that he wasn’t drinking while driving, but was instead taking drinks of Jim Beam bourbon while stopped at traffic signals and stop signs.

“He further explained that he was not drinking while the car was moving and only when he stopped for stop signs and traffic signals,” the affidavit states.

Once in custody, breath tests measured Stevens’s blood alcohol content at 0.153 and 0.147 – greater than the 0.08 legal limit.

Stevens said he had two prior DUI charges in Missouri.