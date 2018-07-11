Man Who Allegedly Exposed Himself at Palm Desert Park in Custody

A convicted sex offender who allegedly exposed himself at Palm Desert Civic Center Park was in custody Wednesday.

Cody Edwin Larson, 25, was arrested on San Pablo Avenue on Tuesday morning, one day after deputies allege that he exposed himself to someone at the park.

Deputies went to the park at 6:20 a.m. Monday on reports of a flasher, but he had fled the area prior to their arrival.

Larson, who’s being held in lieu of $10,000 bail, has an extensive criminal history in Riverside County, which most recently includes a misdemeanor indecent exposure conviction stemming from a Nov. 6 arrest on Portola Avenue in Palm Desert. He pleaded guilty in May and was sentenced to one year in county jail, but was released with credit for time served.

In the current case, county jail records show he was booked on suspicion of a felony count of indecent exposure and a misdemeanor count of failing to register as a sex offender.