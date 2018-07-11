Teen attacked for wearing ‘Make America Great Again’ hat gets signed cap from President

The teen who made national news after having his “Make America Great Again” hat stolen at a San Antonio Whataburger restaurant has now received a ‘replacement’ cap signed by President Donald Trump.

Video of the incident showed a man throw a drink in 16-year-old Hunter Richard’s face before leaving the restaurant with his hat. Hunter said some of his hair was pulled during the assault.

Police later arrested a suspect in the case, 30-year-old Kino Jimenez, and charged him with theft.

The stolen hat was then returned to Hunter by police.

The story and video went viral and gained the attention of President Trump, who said he would be sending Hunter a signed replacement. And this week, he followed through on that promise.