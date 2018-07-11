Tyler Perry warns followers: ‘I am not giving away anything on Facebook’

Tyler Perry says he’s a giving person, but he’s urging his Facebook followers that he isn’t giving things away through the social media website.

The Madea star posted a nearly minute-long video onto his public Facebook page Tuesday night about the phishing scams, which already had more than 4 million views Wednesday morning.

“Do not give your information away to any of these people,” he said in the video. “Do not give them anything. And I don’t know who they are, but everyday, we have to get 10, 20, 30 of these things shut down on Facebook.”

Unofficial profiles created in Perry’s name have claimed he would be giving away homes, cars and money for sharing the impostor posts.