Living Desert Zoo Breaks Attendance Record for Fifth Straight Year

The Living Desert broke attendance records for the fifth straight year, with nearly 460,000 guests visiting the Palm Desert zoo during its 2017-18 fiscal year, its operators announced Thursday.

Attendance totaled 459,784 from July 1, 2017, through June 30, up 9.4 percent from 420,327 in the previous fiscal year period.

“This is a historic milestone and we are so grateful for the continued support of our community,” Living Desert President and CEO Allen Monroe said. “We had a terrific year welcoming so many guests through our gates, educating them about desert animals, plants and ecosystems, and inspiring them to care about the world’s deserts.”

Living Desert officials credit the Wildlights lighting ceremony, the inaugural Safari Nights, Year of the Giraffe, Brew at the Zoo and other events for the attendance spike.

“We thank our many fans for their support and patronage over the last year,” said Dawn Petrick, the zoo’s director of Park Services and Guest Relations. “We are so excited to see what the upcoming year brings and look forward to continuing to welcome guests from around the corner and around the world to experience what makes the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens so special.”