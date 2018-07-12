Man Accused of Attacking Wife With Chainsaw Arrested

A man suspected of cutting his wife with a chainsaw in front of their three children in Whittier has been taken into custody in Chula Vista, in San Diego County, according to Whittier police.

Police believe Alejandro Alvarez, 32, tried to kill his wife at a home with a chainsaw before escaping in her car Wednesday afternoon.

Alvarez left the scene before officers responded, police said. Three children in the house were unharmed, witnesses said.

Alvarez got into a crash in Santa Fe Springs, ran out of the car, and took another vehicle.

“The owner of that vehicle had left it unoccupied but running with keys in the ignition,” John Scoggins, a Whittier police officer. “Perfect timing. Suspect hopped into that car. Stole it. Hasn’t been seen, heard from since.”

Alvarez’s wife was suffering from traumatic injuries believed to be from the chainsaw when police arrived.

“She was covered in blood,” said Mike Pickle, a neighbor. “Looked like some really bad lacerations on her arm. Covered in blood here and all down the front of her.”

Three boys, ages 10, 8 and 5, were inside the home when the attack took place.