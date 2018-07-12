Police: Man tries to evade arrest by jumping into ocean in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara police say a man suspected of seriously beating a woman jumped into the ocean early Wednesday morning to try to evade arrest.

After about an hour of swimming around the Fool’s Anchorage boat mooring location east of the wharf, police say Casey Michael Lewis finally complied with orders to board a law enforcement boat. Lewis, 35, was taken into custody and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of felony assault with a deadly weapon, felony battery resulting in great bodily injury, and violating his parole.

Police say witnesses identified Lewis as the person responsible for beating a homeless woman at the Amtrak station on State Street. The woman reportedly suffered cuts on her face and several broken bones. Witnesses said Lewis repeatedly kicked her to the point of her losing consciousness.

Police say some of those witnesses chased Lewis to the wharf where he jumped into the water.

Lewis was reportedly on parole for a robbery conviction.