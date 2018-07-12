Survey: Americans say Obama was best president of their generation

More than 40 percent of Americans surveyed by Pew Research Center last month said Barack Obama was the best or second best president of their lifetime.

Overall, Bill Clinton came next at 33 percent, followed by Ronald Reagan at 32 percent, and Donald Trump at 19 percent.

But that differs a bit depending on age group.

More than 60 percent of Millennials who were asked said Obama was best or second best, but older Americans were more likely to say Ronald Reagan was one of the best.

Less than 5 percent of those surveyed named presidents Jimmy Carter, Gerald Ford, Richard Nixon, Lyndon Johnson, Dwight Eisenhower, Harry Truman and Franklin Roosevelt.

However, the higher popularity of recent presidents is likely due to the fact that earlier presidents may not have served during the respondents’ lifetimes.