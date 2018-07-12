Woman Charged With Attempted Murder in Brick Beating of 92-Year-Old Man

A woman arrested in connection with the brutal assault of a 92-year-old man who was struck with a concrete brick and berated during an attack on a Southern California sidewalk was charged Thursday with attempted murder.

Laquisha Jones, 30, of Los Angeles, was arrested Tuesday night near 60th Street and Crenshaw Avenue in the Willowbrook area of Los Angeles, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. She faces charges of attempted murder and elder abuse, infliction of injury.

Arraignment is scheduled for Thursday afternoon. Prosecutors plan to ask that bail be set at $1.1 million. She faces a maximum of 29 years in state prison.

The attack on Rodolfo Rodriguez occurred at approximately 7:30 p.m. on the Fourth of July in the area of East 118th and Robin streets. Video of the aftermath, captured by a witness who called 911, showed Rodriguez on the ground with a bloodied face.