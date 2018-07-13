Bay Area Law Enforcement Officers Have Fun With #LipSyncChallenge

Anyone who’s been on Twitter and Facebook lately has probably seen videos inspired by Drake’s #InMyFeelingsChallenge and #LipSyncChallenge.

Well, Bay Area law enforcement agencies have once again shown us, cops – they are just like us.

A challenge that’s believed to have started in Texas has spread all over America. Law enforcement officers in their uniforms lip-syncing to their favorite tracks and racking up hundreds of thousands of video views.

In the Bay, the Solano County Sheriff’s Office posted a video of Deputy Cherry lip syncing to The Little Mermaid’s Part of Your World, showing viewers she too has “gadgets and gizmos aplenty,” before challenging to Vacaville Police Department.

Deputy Cherry’s video was posted on July 7 and it has since gained close to one million views.

California Highway Patrol San Francisco also joined in the fun, posting a video of four of their officers and the agency’s mascot Chipper the Chipmunk lip-syncing to Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody with the tweet, “Alright, here’s our shot at the law enforcement #lipsync challenge. @sfpd you guys next?? Have a safe summer everyone.”

The San Francisco Police Department responded by posting their very own #InMyFeelingsChallenge, showing three of their officers showing their best moves to Drake’s new popular song before throwing a playful jab at CHP and challenging them back.

“Okay! Okay! Well done…nice video..cool throwback!. We’ll work on that #lipsync challenge. In the meantime can you compete in the #InMyFeelingsChallenge,” they tweeted.

The Pittsburg Police Department didn’t hold back, bringing in kids from the Pittsburg Unified School District to jam out to them lip syncing to Anna Kendrick’s Move Your Feet.

“We took up the Police #LipSyncChallenge and we brought in some reinforcements! The kids from the @PittsburgUSD Summer School brought some serious moves to our tunes!” they tweeted.

Alright, here’s our shot at the law enforcement #lipsync challenge. @sfpd you guys next?? Have a safe summer everyone. **We do not own the rights to this song** pic.twitter.com/xF23pBKQcY — CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) July 12, 2018

We took up the Police #LipSyncChallenge and we brought in some reinforcements! The kids from the @PittsburgUSD Summer School brought some serious moves to our tunes! 🎤😎💃🏻#LipSync #LipSyncBattle pic.twitter.com/1tx6QgoVnM — Pittsburg Police, CA (@PittsburgPD) July 4, 2018