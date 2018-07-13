Convicted Sex Offender Arrested By Border Patrol with Two Other Illegals

U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Indio Border Patrol station arrested a previously deported sex offender around midnight on Thursday evening.

The incident occurred as a vehicle attempted to pass through the S2 checkpoint with a U.S. citizen driver and three illegal aliens as passengers.

Record checks revealed that one of the illegal aliens, later identified as Fidel Espinoza-Vasquez, a 39-year-old Mexican national, is a previously convicted sex offender. The conviction occurred in April 2016 in California. Espinoza-Vasquez was convicted of Lewd and Lascivious Acts with a Child under the Age of 14. He was sentenced to one year in jail and five years felony probation.

“Due to the continued vigilance and professionalism of our agents, predators such as this will not have an opportunity to harm the people of our country and our community,” said El Centro Sector Assistant Chief Patrol Agent David S. Kim.

Espinoza-Vasquez is the 27 th sex offender arrested by El Centro Sector in fiscal year 2018 and will remain in federal custody pending prosecution for violation of criminal law.