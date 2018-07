Golf Minute with Amy Zimmer: Importance of Club Fitting

Golf Minute with Amy Zimmer is a special summer series where KMIR Sports Reporter Amy Zimmer travels across the Coachella Valley to find the best tips for golfers.

This series continues at PGA West at the PGA West Golf Academy. Master Club Fitter Charlie Rodi shares his tips on finding the right club.

Rates for the weekend of July 14-15 start at $39. For more information: https://www.pgawest.com/club/scripts/section/section.asp?NS=HP