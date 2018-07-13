Mother sentenced after pleading guilty to attempting to sexually traffic her 2-year-old daughter

A Houston woman has pleaded guilty to multiple felonies after she was accused of trying to prostitute her 2-year-old daughter for $1,200.

Sarah M. Peters, 25, pleaded guilty Thursday to felony offenses of sexual performance of a child, attempted human trafficking and promotion of prostitution of a child, according to the Montgomery County, Texas, district attorney’s office.

“The events of this case are hard to believe — that a mom would willingly expose her own daughter to this type of danger,” Special Crimes Bureau Chief Tyler Dunman said in a statement.

Peters previously arranged after meeting an undercover detective online to sell her 2-year-old child for sex, prosecutors said. The detective advised they would pay $1,200 for Peters to travel to Conroe, Texas, with the child for an alleged sexual encounter, an arrest report stated.

Peters brought her daughter to Conroe on an agreed-upon date so an adult male could engage in sex acts with the child, prosecutors said.

She was intercepted with her daughter at a Greyhound bus station and arrested Feb. 22, authorities said.

Court documents previously said the child was given to Child Protective Services. Peters is not married, according to jail records.

Peters was sentenced to 40 years in prison and will not be eligible for parole on the sexual performance of a child offense until 2038, the district attorney’s office said.