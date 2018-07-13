Mueller charges Russian intelligence officers with hacking DNC, Clinton

Twelve Russian intelligence officers have been indicted in connection with hacking of the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton campaign and the release of stolen emails through Guccifer 2.0 and DC Leaks to “interfere in the 2016 election,” officials announced Friday.

The charges brought by special counsel Robert Mueller and announced by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein come at a diplomatically sensitive time — just days before President Donald Trump has his first formal meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki.

Rosenstein said he had briefed Trump on the allegations and that the president was “fully aware” of the charges in the indictment.

“The goal of the conspiracy was to have an impact on the election,” Rosenstein said, adding that the indictment does not allege the Russian conduct changed the outcome of the 2016 election.

Mueller, who has been investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible collusion by the Trump campaign for months, alleged the 12 defendants in Friday’s indictment are members of GRU, Russia’s military intelligence agency.

They are accused of using “spearphishing” techniques against volunteers and employees of Clinton’s 2016 campaign, gaining access to usernames and passwords they used to steal emails and hack into other computers. They allegedly also hacked into the networks of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and the Democratic National Committee.

