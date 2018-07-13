Target Offers Teachers Big Discount Ahead of Back-to-School Shopping

One of the nation’s largest retailers is looking to give teachers a big deal as they prepare for the upcoming school year.

On its Twitter feed, Target confirmed that teachers will be receiving 15 percent off on select classroom supplies both in-store and online as part of a “Teacher Prep Event.”

The event, which is set to run from July 15 to 21, will require teachers to fill out a form online to confirm their status as educators, but will give them discounts on items like writing supplies, arts and crafts items, and storage solutions:

In comments below the picture posted to Twitter, Target confirmed the parameters of the sale, and said that teachers can sign up for the discounts beginning on July 15 on the company’s website.